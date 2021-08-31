Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 88,968.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 2.50% of DraftKings worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 297,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,343,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

