Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 21,831 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.40. 62,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,890. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

