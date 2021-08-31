Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 522,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

