Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

