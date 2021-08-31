Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $14.50 on Tuesday, reaching $672.47. 6,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,053. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $667.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

