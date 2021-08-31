Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.49. 338,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

