Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Magna International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. 76,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,702. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

