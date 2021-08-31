Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Garmin by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 54,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.75. 14,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,275. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.79. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $178.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

