Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $155.58. 127,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

