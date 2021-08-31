Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.42 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

FERG stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.40. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

