Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.20 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 104,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

