Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $14.87 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paychex by 34.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

PAYX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. 27,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,686. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

