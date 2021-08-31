Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $17.60 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,623,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,539,000 after purchasing an additional 90,387 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Eaton by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.44. 24,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

