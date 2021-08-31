Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 424,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

