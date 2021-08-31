Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,427. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

