Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $565.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The firm has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.19 and a 200-day moving average of $451.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

