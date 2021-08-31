Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 665,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209,424. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

