Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 129 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $337,256,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $16.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,533.00. 17,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,988. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,509.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,312.52. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

