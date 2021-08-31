Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. 348,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

