Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.16 and its 200 day moving average is $290.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $338.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

