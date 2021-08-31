Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,086 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.00. The company had a trading volume of 197,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $246.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

