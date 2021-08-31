Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 114,727 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 114,727 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 348,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. The company has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

