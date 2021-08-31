Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,190 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $379.40. 325,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

