Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 23,663 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. 310,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,381. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

