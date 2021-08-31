Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 25,792 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.79. The company had a trading volume of 225,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.30. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $449.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

