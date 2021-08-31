Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,585 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. 131,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

