Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,889 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $672.79. 21,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $678.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.