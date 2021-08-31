Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,960 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,043. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.47.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

