Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,032 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.58. 68,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

