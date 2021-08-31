Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,162 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $205.08. The stock had a trading volume of 209,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average of $190.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

