Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,049 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

HD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $344.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $310.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.