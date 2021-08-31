Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,806 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 407,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

