Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 681 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

