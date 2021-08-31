Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,821 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 124,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

