Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,147 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $7,161,535. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

