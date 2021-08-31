Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,842 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $258.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

