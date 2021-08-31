Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.18. 322,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,799. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

