Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,241 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 205,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

