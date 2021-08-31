Actinium One Day Volume Tops $11,099.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $932,650.82 and approximately $11,099.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,174,250 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

