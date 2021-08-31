Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,343,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £16.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through CoalSwitch and Wood Processing segments. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

