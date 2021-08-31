Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

