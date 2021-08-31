Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Shares Up 5.1%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 80,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 424,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACXP)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
