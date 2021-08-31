Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Shares Up 5.1%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 80,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 424,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

