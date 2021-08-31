Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $650,692.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

