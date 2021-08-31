ACV Auctions (ACVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

8/17/2021 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/13/2021 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

8/10/2021 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

8/6/2021 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

8/4/2021 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,498. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,402 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

