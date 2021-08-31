Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

