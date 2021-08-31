Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.