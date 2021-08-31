Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.71. 1,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 662,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

