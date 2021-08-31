Aditus Hits Market Cap of $113,908.52 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $113,908.52 and $114,712.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aditus has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars.

