Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,877 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 62,126 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $261,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.70. 1,876,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $617.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $667.90. The company has a market capitalization of $316.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

