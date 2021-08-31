Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $663.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,290. The firm has a market cap of $316.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $617.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.71. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $667.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

